Missing Popcom-12 accountant found dead, lady obstetrician-gynecologist, missing too

COTABATO CITY - A missing accountant in the office here of the Commission of Population and Development-12 was found dead in a secluded barangay in Balabagan town in Lanao del Sur, his cadaver with torture marks and bullet wounds.

Police officials and relatives separately confirmed on Monday that the dead person found over the weekend in Barangay Molimoc in Balabagan, Lanao del Sur is Ezzel A. Tan, a certified public accountant in the regional office here of the Commission on Population and Development-12.

In separate statements Monday, the Cotabato City Police Office and the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region confirmed that Tan’s cadaver had been turned over to his family.

Relatives had reported to the police that he disappeared on July 18 and that his vehicle, a black Toyota Avanza, bearing license plates LGX 113, has since been missing too.

Capt. Michael Yap, Balabagan municipal police station chief, told DXMS that the victim's remains were fished out by disaster workers and fisherfolks in the coast of Barangay Molimoc.

Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, director of PRO-BAR, said their intelligence agents here and in Lanao de Sur are helping investigators put closure to the brutal murder of Tan.

“Corresponding criminal cases shall immediately be filed against the perpetrators once identified,” Nobleza said.

Meanwhile, personnel of the city police are also trying to locate a popular physician, Marivic Tello, who works in the Cotabato City Regional Medical Center here, also reported missing since Sunday morning.

Tello, an obstetrician-gynecologist, is spouse of retired Police General Agustin Juan Tello, former police director of the then undivided Maguindanao province and a member of the Class 1991 of the Philippine National Police.

There are talks spreading around stating that Tello was possibly kidnapped, but the city police and local officials downplayed this as premature and urged the public to give investigators time to check first on the circumstances of her disappearance.