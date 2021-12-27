Mission Accomplished: BARMM-READi relief team returns home from humanitarian works in Caraga

COTABATO CITY - The humanitarian team that the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) had sent to typhoon devastated Dinagat Islands have safely returned home.

The team, composed of personnel from Rapid Emergency Action on Disater Incidence (READi), has arrived safely in Cotabato City at about 3 a.m.

Saying humanitarian work recognizes no boundaries, BARMM spokesperson Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo, said BARMM has sent its Solidarity Mission to Northern Mindanao with 30 truckloads of relief goods for residents hardly hit by Typhoon Odette in the islands of Siargao and Dinagat in Surigao del Norte.

BARMM officials said the region has earmarked P13 Million in relief goods for Typhoon Odette victims, consisting of P2,500 bags (125,000 kilos) of rice, as well as 1,600 water containers, and 3,200 boxes of water purification tablets.

BARMM’s Solidarity Mission was headed by Minister Raissa Herradura Jajurie, of the region’s Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) and Interior Minister Sinarimbo.

Jajurie said the BARMM Solidarity Mission’s flagship also carried along 2,000 cooked food packs prepared by the Bangsamoro Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (READi), under the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG), and some 1,500 hygiene kits from the region’s Project Tabang.

The team, also composed of soldiers from the 6th Infantry Division, had spent the holiday season serving the locals devastated by the typhoon.

They arrived home still in high spirits and feelig grateful they were able to extend help in thier own little way that has huge impact to the most needy.