Misuari-Ebrahim meeting in Davao City hailed

COTABATO CITY - Peace activists and local executives in the Bangsamoro region saw as a big boost to the peace process the meeting on Sunday, September 11, in Davao City of Moro revolutionary leaders Ahod Ebrahim and Nur Misuari.

Ebrahim, most known as “Kagui Murad,” is chairman of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and appointed chief minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Misuari is founder of the Moro National Liberation Front, from where the MILF came, or splintered from the late 1970s.

Misuari warmly welcomed in his residence in Davao City on Sunday his special guests, Ebrahim and BARMM’s senior minister, Abdulraof Macacua.

They reportedly talked about the prospects of the government’s peace process with the country’s Moro community.

It was the first meeting between Ebrahim and Misuari in more than two decades.

Misuari, while governor of the now defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, visited on March 16, 1999 MILF's founder, Salamat Hashim, an Islamic missionary, in their enclave then, Camp Abubakar, in Tugaig in Barira town in Maguindanao.

Ebrahim was still MILF's vice chairman for military affairs at that time.

Two of Misuari’s children, Abdulkarim and Nurredha, are members of BARMM’s 80-seat regional parliament.

Military officials in central Mindanao, among them from the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, were elated with the meeting of Ebrahim and Misuari in Davao City last Sunday.

Members of BARMM’s parliament are convinced the meeting would pave the way for stronger partnership, between the MILF and MNLF, in furthering peace and sustainable development in the autonomous region.