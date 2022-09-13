  Tuesday Sep, 13 2022 02:07:17 PM

Misuari-Ebrahim meeting in Davao City hailed

Mindanao Peace Process • 08:00 AM Tue Sep 13, 2022
48
By: 
John M. Unson
 Nur Misuari Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim, during the Davao City meeting. (From BTA member Randolph Parcasio)

COTABATO CITY - Peace activists and local executives in the Bangsamoro region saw as  a big boost to the peace process the meeting on Sunday, September 11, in Davao City of Moro revolutionary leaders Ahod Ebrahim and Nur Misuari.

Ebrahim, most known as “Kagui Murad,” is chairman of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and appointed chief minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Misuari is founder of the Moro National Liberation Front, from where the MILF came, or splintered from the late 1970s.

Misuari warmly welcomed in his residence in Davao City on Sunday his special guests, Ebrahim and BARMM’s senior minister, Abdulraof Macacua.

They reportedly talked about the prospects of the government’s peace process with the country’s Moro community.

It was the first meeting between Ebrahim and Misuari in more than two decades.

Misuari, while governor of the now defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, visited on March 16, 1999 MILF's founder, Salamat Hashim, an Islamic missionary, in their enclave then, Camp Abubakar, in Tugaig in Barira town in Maguindanao.

Ebrahim was still MILF's vice chairman for military affairs at that time. 

Two of Misuari’s children, Abdulkarim and Nurredha, are members of BARMM’s 80-seat regional parliament.

Military officials in central Mindanao, among them from the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, were elated with the meeting of Ebrahim and Misuari in Davao City last Sunday.

Members of BARMM’s parliament are convinced the meeting would pave the way for stronger partnership, between the MILF and MNLF, in furthering peace and sustainable development in the autonomous region.  

 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Lamitan City's `houses on stilts' now occupied by beneficiaries

COTABATO CITY -  Fifty impoverished families in Barangay Kulaybato, Lamitan City now have decent houses, built for them by the office of...

Pandag Mayor Mangudadatu, inaresto, hindi sumuko, ayon sa CIDG BAR

NILINAW ni Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Bangsamoro Autonomous Region o CIDG-BAR Regional Director Lt. Col. Bernard Lao na dinakip at...

Misuari-Ebrahim meeting in Davao City hailed

COTABATO CITY - Peace activists and local executives in the Bangsamoro region saw as  a big boost to the peace process the meeting on...

SC affirms prison term for DAR exec in Kidapawan who extorted from farmers

MANILA – The Supreme Court has convicted a former provincial agrarian reform adjudicator for extorting cash and tuna fish from litigants 15...

2 BARMM cops face raps over alleged extortion

MANILA – Two police non-commissioned officers (PNCOs) assigned with the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) are now facing...