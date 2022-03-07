  Monday Mar, 07 2022 01:10:39 AM

MNLF is for peaceful elections

NDBC BANTAY HALALAN 2022 • 23:15 PM Sun Mar 6, 2022
By: 
John M. Unson
 Bangsamoro Labor Minister Romeo Sema, a senior Moro National Liberation Front official. (File, John Unson)

COTABATO CITY --- Members of the Moro National Liberation Front are supporting the efforts of the Commission on Elections in ensuring a peaceful electoral exercise on May 9, 2020, a senior MNLF official said Saturday.

Bangsamoro Labor Minister Romeo Sema, vice chairman for political affairs of the MNLF, said all of their members, either registered voters or not, had been directed to help in ensuring peaceful elections on May 9 in their respective municipalities.

Sema said there are no political differences among MNLF members and that issues, if there are, are promptly ironed out via dialogues.

“We do that in the context of amity and mutual cooperation,” Sema said.

He said MNLF members adhere to the Omnibus Election Code.

“We in the MNLF have that conviction that electoral exercises ought to be respected and supported because it is a democratic exercise,” Sema said.

He said the MNLF, which has a peace pact with the government forged on September 2 1996, detest all forms of electoral violence.

Sema said they are also supporting the peace efforts between Malacañang and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, whose leader, Ahod Ebrahim, is the chief minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. 

 

