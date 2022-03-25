Modern market, police station to rise in Northern Kabuntalan

COTABATO CITY -- Despite his hectic scheduled ahead of the start of campaign period for local candidats, Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo and Senior Minister Sammy Al-Mansoor of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) managed to groundbreak two important projects for Northern Kabuntalan, Maguindanao.

Sinarimbo, BARMM interior minister and spokesperson, said the first was the Municipal Police Station for the municipality located inside the municioal government center of the LGU.

The second was the Public Market for Northern Kabuntalan.

"Located near the municipal government center, this market will provide the venue for exchange of goods in this municipality and give livelihood to potential entrepreaneurs while allowing the LGU to generate revenue," Sinarimbo said.

"Congratulatikns to Mayor Ramil Dilangalen and the good people of Northern Kabuntalan," Sinarimbo said in a statement Friday.