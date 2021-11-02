MOH-BARMM builds medical warehouse with cold storage, sub-office & OpCen in Zambo

ZAMBOANGA CITY - Bangsamoro Region Minister of Health Dr. Bashary A. Latiph together with Asst. Secretary of Health Dr. Abdulhalik M. Kasim and Engr. Imbran Bansilan spearheaded the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of MOH Medical Warehouse with Cold Storage, Sub- Office and Operation Center, held on Thursday, October 28 in San Roque, Zamboanga City.

The two (2) storey medical warehouse with a total lot area of 1000 sqm, costing to 30 Million pesos which includes infrastructure and acquisition of land. Funding source is from Health Facility Enhancement Program (HFEP) savings.

As Engr. Bansilan said, the building will be a legacy of MOH under the leadership of Minister Latiph.

The Minister himself extends his gratitude to the BARMM Chief Minister and to MOH family for working hand-in-hand in uplifting services to Bangsamoro people.

"I hope and I pray that this building, itong sub-office natin ay ma operationalize within the near future" Minister Latiph added.