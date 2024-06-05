MOH-BARMM cleaning ranks from non-performing, absentee employees

COTABATO CITY - The new health minister of the Bangsamoro region has started cleansing his ministry from non-performing and absentee contractual and job order employees.

The physician-ophthalmologist Kadil Sinolinding, Jr., also a member of the 80-seat parliament of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, told reporters last Thursday that he had ordered all contractual and job order workers in the Ministry of Health-BARMM to resign for him to have a free hand in setting up a functional manpower structure that shall efficiently serve constituent Muslim, Christian and indigenous communities.

“We are in the process of cleansing the ministry of employees who are not functional and report to office only during paydays,” Sinolinding told reporters in a dialogue at the BARMM capitol last Thursday.

Sinolinding is no stranger to public service, having served as municipal doctor in the adjoining Pagalungan and Montawal towns in the 1980s, and as regional health secretary of the now defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, or ARMM.

The ARMM was replaced with a more administratively empowered BARMM in 2019 based on agreements reached by peace negotiators of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and the national government.

“The Ministry of Health is a very vital agency of the Bangsamoro government. We need to manage it efficiently,” Sinolinding said.

Sinolinding was designated health minister on May 6, 2024 by the region’s chief minister, Ahod Ebrahim, replacing physician Rizaldy Piang, now chief of the Buluan District Hospital in Buluan town in Maguindanao del Sur.