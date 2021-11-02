MOH-BARMM ground breaks vaccination hub, operation center in Basilan

BASILAN - Health officials in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) held a ground breaking ceremony of the Ministry of Health (MOH) vaccination hub and operation center held at IPHO Compound, Isabela City, Basilan.

The said vaccination hub will be the first to be built in the entire BARMM region in response to COVID-19 pandemic. The building costs 5 million pesos which includes infrastructures. The funding source is also from Health Facility Enhancement Program (HFEP) savings.

The program was opened by the message of Dr. Abdulhalik Kasim assistant secretary of MOH-BARMM where he said "we should always be grateful to the blessings that we have, and we should always be hopeful sa mga blessings na marerecieve pa natin" as he expressed his gratefulness that Basilan, his hometown will be the first to have the Vaccination Hub.

On the other hand, Minister of Health Dr. Bashary A. Latiph explained COVID-19 vaccination, and other immunization vaccines, he said "this is not to destroy their life, we have already an existing program of immunization, an expanded immunization program of the DOH together with MOH, yung Polio, yung measles at iba pa"

Provincial Governor of Basilan, Jim S. Hataman-Sallilaman extend his gratitude to the Ministry of Health for the unending support to Basilan especially amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.