MOH-BARMM hires 25 permanent nurses

BIO BARMM
Two of the 32 health frontliners newly hired by the BAngsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Ministry of Health to boost its health programs took their oath of office before Health Minister Dr. Bashary Latiph. (MOH-BARMM PHOTO)

COTABATO CITY – The Ministry of Health (MOH) hired 25 nurses and 7 support staff for its regional office to boost its current healthcare warriors battling the Covid-19 pandemic.
 
On Monday, October 11, the 32 new permanent employees took their oath of office before MOH Minister Dr. Bashary Latiph during a ceremony held in this city.
 
Latiph encouraged the newly hired frontliners to live up to being the modern day heroes in this time of health crisis. “We must come up with innovative ways to address the problems that arises with the onslaught of this virus,” he said.
 
“This is a challenge for all of you, a responsibility. As public servants, we must put first the welfare of our people above anything else. We must know how to empathize for better delivery of our services,” Latiph further said.
 
Meanwhile, Bangsamoro Government Chief Minister Ahod B. Ebrahim led the employees in taking the ‘oath of moral governance,’ vowing to reject graft and corruption.
 
“This is because we want na hindi lamang tayo answerable to the government itself but we are also answerable to Allah (SWT),” Ebrahim said.
 
“We are proud to welcome you all,” Ebrahim told the employees, “I hope that you find joy in the thought that this will not just be a career development for all of you but a vocation and service to our people.”
 
Ending his speech, Ebrahim said the regional government is “forever committed in building better healthcare services for the Bangsamoro.” (Bangsamoro Information Office)

