  Tuesday Jul, 13 2021 10:51:19 PM

MOH-BARMM offers medical scholarships to Bangsamoro students

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 15:45 PM Tue Jul 13, 2021
49
By: 
BIO BARMM
MOH Minister Dr. Bashary Latiph and University of Southern Mindanao (USM) President Francisco Gil Garcia, PhD inked a memorandum of agreement on Monday, July 12, in Kabacan, North Cotabato, to formally start the Bangsamoro Medical Scholarship Program

COTABATO CITY — Bangsamoro graduates of pre-medical courses may avail themselves of free medical schooling as the Ministry of Health (MOH) offers scholarships starting August this year.

MOH Minister Dr. Bashary Latiph and University of Southern Mindanao (USM) President Francisco Gil Garcia, PhD inked a memorandum of agreement on Monday, July 12, in Kabacan, North Cotabato, to formally start the Bangsamoro Medical Scholarship Program in the university.

Dr. Latiph said the scholarship is a milestone in the effort to attain optimum healthcare service to the people of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

“This memorandum of agreement is the first step towards the realization of more healthcare professionals, especially doctors, for BARMM and Region 12,” Latiph said.

Latiph added that the scholarship will cover 100 percent of all expenses of the scholar that include school tuition fees, miscellaneous fees, monthly allowance, book allowance, uniforms, laboratory fees, and other expenses that will be incurred during the classes.

A total of 30 students will be scholars in USM. The Western Mindanao State University (WMSU) in Zamboanga City and the Brokenshire College, Inc. in Davao City are the ministry's two other partner schools for the medical scholarship, with 15 and six scholars, respectively.

The Bangsamoro Medical Scholarship Program has an allocation of Php14.354 million under MOH’s 2021 annual budget.

Garcia said the medical scholarship from the BARMM will help in addressing the maldistribution of medical doctors by producing doctors who will serve their communities.

“There is just a ratio of one medical doctor for every four thousand people in this part of the country,” Garcia added.

Dr. Tato Usman, chief of MOH’s Health Human Resource Development, said the scholarship gives priority to Bangsamoro people residing in the region, and they will be required to do return of service to their communities.

“After their graduation, and when they pass the board exam, they will serve the Bangsamoro,” Usman said, adding that they may serve either in the public health or hospitals that will only take for two years.

The scholarship is open to Bangsamoro people residing in the region, especially those health professionals who are serving in government health offices, children and dependent of BARMM employees, barangay health workers, traditional birth attendants and families of Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) combatants, current medical students who intend to avail the program this year, and those who have not granted with scholarship program before. (Bangsamoro Information Office)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

COVID-19 UPDATE: DOH-12 records 10 deaths, 336 new infections, 225 recovery

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 13, 2021 (6:00 PM) THREE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-SIX (336) NEW CONFIRMED CASES TWO-HUNDRED-TWENTY-...

MOH-BARMM offers medical scholarships to Bangsamoro students

COTABATO CITY — Bangsamoro graduates of pre-medical courses may avail themselves of free medical schooling as the Ministry of Health (MOH) offers...

Enemy clans in in Maguindanao bury hatchets

MAGUINDANAO --- Two feudal Moro clans, locked in a deadly “rido” that exacted heavy fatalities on both sides, reconciled after a dialogue in Cotabato...

Cops mull CCTV for buses, marshalls

KIDAPAWAN CITY – Police authorities here has recommended the deployment of marshalls and installation of CCTV cameras in all passenger buses plying...

DOH-12 records 237 new COVID-19 infections

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 12, 2021 (6:00 PM) TWO-HUNDRED-THIRTY-SEVEN (237) NEW CONFIRMED CASES TWO-HUNDRED-...