MOH turned over new health station in Carmen, North Cotabato

Myrna Tepadan/BIO
BARMM Health Minister Dr. Zul Qarneyn Abas leads the turnover program for the Barangay Health Station in Carmen, North Cotabato. (BIO-BARMM)

COTABATO CITY— Residents of Barangay Kitulaan in Carmen Cluster, Special Geographic Area (SGA) will now have better access to health care services with the opening of a newly-constructed Barangay Health Station (BHS).
 
Ministry of Health (MOH) Officer-in-Charge Minister Dr. Zul Qarneyn Abas and other officials turned-over the BHS on August 5.  Amounting to a total cost of Php2.2-million, the facility was funded through the Tiyakap Bangsamoro Kalusugan Program (TBKP) of the MOH, under the 2021 General Appropriations Act.
 
Abas said the Bangsamoro Government will provide a BHS to each of the 63 barangays in the eight clusters of SGA — Pigcawayan, Aleosan, Kabacan, Carmen, and two each in Pikit and Midsayap.
 
“This is the first pero hindi po ito ang only. Ibig sabihin, lahat po ng 63 barangays Inn Shaa Allah ay papatayuan po natin ng barangay health station,” Abas said.
 
“We will be also putting up 8 rural health units to represent the clusters of the SGA, and of course, SGA Phil Health office na magsisilbing IPHO,” he added.
 
Abas also delivered the message of Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim who said, “This is only one of the many beginnings. I congratulate you all for making this structure become physically available and functional."
 
The turnover ceremony was also graced by MOH Director for Operation Dr. Tato Usman and Chief of Health Facility Development Division Engr. Imbran Bansilan, SGA Administrator Mohammad ‘Kelly’ Antao, Kitulaan Barangay Chairman Ombra Acoy, and Carmen Municipal Health Officer Dr. Jade Elevazo, among others.
 
”Maraming salamat sa pagbigay po nitong barangay health station, maaasahan ninyo na patuloy po ang mga programang pangkalusugan na ibibigay ng municipal health office ng Carmen,” said Elevazo. (Myrna Tepadan/BIO)

