  Friday Jul, 16 2021 11:39:29 AM

MOH turns over 11 ambulances, opens new building in Lamitan District Hospital

HEALTH • 08:15 AM Fri Jul 16, 2021
28
By: 
BIO BARMM
MOH Minister Dr. Bashary Latiph (center) turns over 11 ambulances, opens new building in Lamitan District Hospital, Basilan. (MOH-BARMM)

BASILAN – Patients in the island province of Basilan can expect more health care services with the newly constructed Lamitan District Hospital (LDH) building, COVID-19 isolation facility, and 11 (eleven) sea and land ambulances, all funded by the Bangsamoro Government.

On Thursday, July 15, Minister Dr. Bashary Latip of the Ministry of Health (MOH) led the inauguration of the 25-bed capacity LDH building and 120-bed capacity COVID facility, and the turnover of 2 (two) sea ambulances, 9 (nine) land ambulances and Barangay Health Wokers (BHS) kits to the province.

The facilities were accepted by Basilan Governor Jim Hataman Salliman, Vice Governor Yusop Alano, LDH Chief Dr. Jackie Lou Eisma-Castillo, and LDH Admin Officer Dr. Romeo Macainag Jr.

Latiph said it is Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim’s directive to prioritize the health care needs of the Bangsamoro people. He said MOH is in its full force to address the needs for quality health care services in the region, especially in this time of pandemic.

“Pagbubutihin natin ang health care dito sa ating region. I-upgrade natin ang mga facilities, kung maari maglagay ng maraming health care workers, at i-deliver natin ang quality, effective, and efficient health care services para sa ating kababayan dahil yun ang inaasahan sa atin,” Latiph said.

“Ang BHW kits ay ibibigay natin sa ating mga heroes, ang mga doctors, nurses, midwives, at iba pang health care workers. Sila yong mga frontliners na tumitingin sa kalusugan ng ating mga kababayan dito sa lalawigan. Maraming maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat,” he added.

Each BHW kit consists of a laptop, tablet, medical tools, and medicines for first aid.

Vice Governor Alano said the health care facilities will be of great help for the Basilenos. “Sa ngalan ng provincial government at sa ngalan na rin po ng taong Basilan, ipinapaabot po namin ang pinakasinsiro na libo-libong pasasalamat sa BARMM Government sa pamumuno ng ating butihing Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim,” he said. (Bangsmoro Information Office)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

MOH turns over 11 ambulances, opens new building in Lamitan District Hospital

BASILAN – Patients in the island province of Basilan can expect more health care services with the newly constructed Lamitan District Hospital (LDH)...

Maguindanao vows to end Moro’s misery in flooded areas

COTABATO CITY – Maguindanao Gov. Bai Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu on Thursday has ordered the Provincial Engineering Office (PEO) to look for quick...

DOH-12 records 133 new infections, 255 recovery and 8 deaths

COTABATO CITY -  Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 15, 2021 (6:00 PM) ONE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-THREE (133) NEW CONFIRMED CASES TWO-HUNDRED-...

PRRD declares July 20 regular holiday as Muslims observe Feast of Sacrifice (Eid'l Adha)

COTABATO CITY - President Rodrigo Duterte has declared July 20 as regular holiday nationwide in observance of Eid'l Adha (Feast of Sacrifice) of the...

Project TABANG provides aid in BARMM’s SGA

NORTH COTABATO—A total of 400 residents in the Bangsamoro region’s Special Geographic Area (SGA) received relief goods from the Project Tulong Alay...