MOH turns over 11 ambulances, opens new building in Lamitan District Hospital

BASILAN – Patients in the island province of Basilan can expect more health care services with the newly constructed Lamitan District Hospital (LDH) building, COVID-19 isolation facility, and 11 (eleven) sea and land ambulances, all funded by the Bangsamoro Government.

On Thursday, July 15, Minister Dr. Bashary Latip of the Ministry of Health (MOH) led the inauguration of the 25-bed capacity LDH building and 120-bed capacity COVID facility, and the turnover of 2 (two) sea ambulances, 9 (nine) land ambulances and Barangay Health Wokers (BHS) kits to the province.

The facilities were accepted by Basilan Governor Jim Hataman Salliman, Vice Governor Yusop Alano, LDH Chief Dr. Jackie Lou Eisma-Castillo, and LDH Admin Officer Dr. Romeo Macainag Jr.

Latiph said it is Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim’s directive to prioritize the health care needs of the Bangsamoro people. He said MOH is in its full force to address the needs for quality health care services in the region, especially in this time of pandemic.

“Pagbubutihin natin ang health care dito sa ating region. I-upgrade natin ang mga facilities, kung maari maglagay ng maraming health care workers, at i-deliver natin ang quality, effective, and efficient health care services para sa ating kababayan dahil yun ang inaasahan sa atin,” Latiph said.

“Ang BHW kits ay ibibigay natin sa ating mga heroes, ang mga doctors, nurses, midwives, at iba pang health care workers. Sila yong mga frontliners na tumitingin sa kalusugan ng ating mga kababayan dito sa lalawigan. Maraming maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat,” he added.

Each BHW kit consists of a laptop, tablet, medical tools, and medicines for first aid.

Vice Governor Alano said the health care facilities will be of great help for the Basilenos. “Sa ngalan ng provincial government at sa ngalan na rin po ng taong Basilan, ipinapaabot po namin ang pinakasinsiro na libo-libong pasasalamat sa BARMM Government sa pamumuno ng ating butihing Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim,” he said. (Bangsmoro Information Office)