MOH turns over 8 ambulances to LDS towns, hospital

COTABATO CITY — Bangsamoro Government’s Ministry of Health (MOH) turned over eight (8) units of ambulance to seven towns and a hospital in Lanao del Sur province on Friday, April 30, in this city.

MOH Minister Dr. Bashary Latiph said the ambulances will help address Bangsamoro people’s lack of transport to hospital that in turn will prevent the loss of lives in traumatic and critical incidences.

“Those ambulances will not only serve as a medical aid for the Bangsamoro people but is a sign of assurance that the government and our medical staff will always be available to treat and prevent life-threatening incidences,” Dr. Latiph added.

The recipient towns included Tubaran, Butig, Bumbaran, Taraka, Ditsaan Ramain, and Poona Bayabao, and the Wao District Hospital.

Each ambulance unit was supplied with vital emergency medical equipment such as oxygen cylinder, heavy duty stethoscope, folding stretcher, scoop stretcher, automatic external defibrillator, nebulizer, portable suction machine, examining light, and aneroid sphygmomanometer, among others. Two units of mobile phones were also supplied for the ambulance’s driver and the town’s medical officer use.

On March 25, two units of ambulance were turned over to Sulu’s Provincial Hospital and one unit each for the rural health units (RHUs) in the municipalities of Panglima Estino, Luuk, Talipao, and Old Panamao in the province. Basilan province also received three units of ambulance for the RHUs of Hadji Mohammad Ajul, Akbar, and Tuburan towns.

Meanwhile, on April 7, MOH turned over two units of ambulance and one unit of sea ambulance to the Integrated Provincial Health Office of Tawi-Tawi.

“By providing those ambulances, we have increased the efficiency of our health community system and improve health initiatives in the Bangsamoro,” Dr. Latiph said.

The units were procured by the Office of the Chief Minister (OCM) under the Health Facility Enhancement Program (HFEP) 2019 of MOH of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim reiterated the regional government’s commitment in elevating the lives of its constituents by improving health services.

“The Government of the Day is dedicated in providing efficient medical services to the Bangsamoro,” Ebrahim said. (Bangsamoro Information Office)