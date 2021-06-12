MOH turns over Covid-19 medical equipment to CRMC

COTABATO CITY — Health officials of the Bangsamoro Government turned over oxygen delivery medical equipment to the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center (CRMC) on Thursday, June 10, to be used for Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients.

Physician Bashary Latiph, minister for the Ministry of Health (MOH) said the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) is committed to continuously provide assistance to hospitals in the fight against the pandemic.

The continuous support from BARMM included 40 units of 50-pound oxygen tank with regulator, 20 units of 20-pound transport oxygen with regulator for ambulance, 3,000 pieces of oxygen nasal cannula, and 3,000 pieces of non-rebreather mask.

The medical equipment was received by Physician Aristides Concepcion Tan, CRMC’s officer in charge medical center chief.

“I know these equipment will be of great use, considering that lately we experienced shortage of oxygen (supply),” Dr. Tan said.

The CRMC caters to patients from both the BARMM and Region 12 (Soccksargen).

CRMC management released a statement on June 7 that its Covid-19 facility wards are beyond full capacity.

“High flow oxygen machines and mechanical ventilators are also depleted,” it read.

As of June 10, the region recorded a total of 7,432.

Despite these numbers, the region maintained a high recovery rates among its positive cases.

Of these cases, 6,917 patients, or 83.3%, have already recovered.

The turned over medical equipment forms part of the P10 million budget intended for Covid-19 patients in hospitals across the region.

The Maguindanao Provincial Hospital in Shariff Aguak and Cotabato Sanitarium in Sultan Kudarat, both in Maguindanao, are set to receive similar oxygen delivery medical equipment on Monday, June 14. (Bangsamoro Information Office)