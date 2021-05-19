MOH turns over health projects under BTA's fund

COTABATO CITY — Bangsamoro Government’s Ministry of Health (MOH) turned over on Tuesday, May 18, several ambulances, medical equipment, and financial assistance to various recipients under the Bangsamoro Transition Authority’s (BTA) Transition Development Impact Fund (TDIF) project.

The project is an initiative of the Members of the Parliament (MPs) which is aimed at boosting quality health care services, and addressing the gaps and challenges in the region’s health services.

Dr. Bashary Latiph, MOH minister, said the assistance include 20 units of ambulances intended for different local government units, rural health units, and hospitals across the five provinces of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and 63 barangays in North Cotabato.

“Ambulance service is one of the vital health services for the delivery of before and after hospital care to a sick patient or to an injured patient resulting from an emergency or disaster,” Minister Latiph noted.

Beneficiaries in Maguindanao include Datu Blah Sinsuat Rural Health Unit (RHU), Parang Local Government Unit (LGU), Amanah Birthing Clinic and Medical Services in Sultan Kudarat, MILF-BIAF GHQ and Dental Department Clinic at Camp Darapanan in Sultan Kudarat, South Upi Municipal Hospital, Rajah Buayan RHU, Datu Odin Sinsuat RHU, Datu Piang RHU, Sultan Kudarat RHU, Guindulungan LGU, Parang-Iranon District Hospital, Datu Piang LGU, Pagalungan RHU, Sultan Kudarat RHU and Kudal BHS in Pagalungan.

Other beneficiaries include Masiu RHU in Lanao del Sur, Hadji Mohammad Ajul RHU in Basilan, Parang District Hospital in Parang, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi Integrated Provincial Health Office in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi, and Office of the Administrator of 63 barangays in North Cotabato.

“I assure our dear partners from our various end-use hospitals and health care facilities that the Bangsamoro Government will stand by your side in our quest towards [...] a region that manages health as an important component towards a sustainable development,” BARMM Chief Minister Ahod B. Ebrahim said.

Cotabato Regional and Medical Center (CRMC) in the city also received close to two million pesos financial aid under TDIF’s Tulong Medical Assistance where indigent Bangsamoro patients will have greater accessibility to health services and avail themselves of free needed medicines and medical procedures.

Barangay health workers (BHWs) also received kits that would keep them capacitated in their functions in their communities. Previously, the BHWs across the region received a total of 7.2 million pesos incentives under the same project.

Minister Latiph added that several RHUs were also given basic emergency obstetric and newborn care (BEMONC) medicines in order to address issues on stock-out in some health facilities.

Dr. Zul Qarneyn Abas, MOH deputy minister and a parliament member, said MPs’ functions are not only limited to legislations, but also in providing social services to its people.

“The TDIF projects we turned over today are proof of our commitment and support to the health endeavors of the Bangsamoro Government,” Dr. Abas said. (Bangsamoro Information Office)