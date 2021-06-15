MOH turns over oxygen medical equipment to Maguindanao hospitals

COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro Government, through its Ministry of Health (MOH), is boosting the delivery of healthcare services for the region’s fight against Covid-19 as it continuously provides vital oxygen delivery medical equipment to hospitals.

MOH Minister Dr. Bashary Latiph said the ministry on Monday, June 14, turned over to Maguindanao Provincial Hospital and Cotabato Sanitarium a total of 90 units of oxygen tanks with regulator, 7,000 pieces of oxygen canula, and 7,000 pieces of non-rebreather masks.

Dr. Elizabeth Samama, Maguindanao health officer, said the equipment will significantly help in uplifting the service delivery in the hospital.

“We recognize the efforts of the Bangsamoro Government […] in really helping us out as we tried to deliver (healthcare services) during this pandemic time,” Dr. Samama said.

On the other hand, Cotabato Sanitarium Chief Dr. Ibrahim Pangato stressed that the equipment they received will greatly augment the hospital’s needs as it formally opened its ward for moderate to severe Covid-19 patients.

The turnover was a step “towards a vision of attaining optimum health for our people in the Bangsamoro and in our continued effort towards the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic,” Minister Latiph said.

Last week, the MOH also turned over similar equipment and supply to Cotabato Regional and Medical Center (CRMC) in Cotabato City.

CRMC caters to patients both from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and its adjacent Region 12 (Soccksargen).

As of Monday, June 14, there were 7,729 cases across the region. 6,549 or about 84.7% have already recovered, and 893 remain active cases.

The province of Maguindanao holds a total active cases of 214, with 1,609 total cases.

The turned over medical equipment forms part of the Php10 million budget intended for Covid-19 patients in hospitals across the region. (Bangsamoro Information Office)