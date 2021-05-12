  Wednesday May, 12 2021 03:44:55 AM

MOLE-BARMM names Cotabato Light as labor most compliant private company

Local News • 20:15 PM Tue May 11, 2021
32
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
Cotabato Light Human Resource head Anna Lea Lee Nataño and Cotalight Workers' Union (CWU) President Jonathan Acosta received the plaque from MOLE Minister Romeo Sema.

COTABATO CITY  – The Ministry of Labor and Employment in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (MOLE-BARMM) has recognized the Aboitiz-owned Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) as one of the Most Compliant Private Company/Establishment in the region.

BARMM Labor Minister Romeo Sema said Cotabato Light is a model company in the Bangsamoro Region. He said MOLE-BARMM recognized the Cotabato Light “for all its efforts in advancing and upholding the Labor Standards and also a practitioner of 7S of Good Housekeeping, making it a model company in the Bangsamoro Region.”

Cotabato Light Human Resource head Anna Lea Lee Nataño has received the plaque of recognition, together with Cotalight Workers' Union (CWU) President Jonathan Acosta, from Minister Sema.

“On behalf of the Management and Staff of Cotabato Light, we are very grateful for the recognition bestowed as one of the Most Compliant Company/Establishment,” Nataño said.

“With management's strong support and together with our labor union, represented union president Acosta here, Cotabato Light will continuously uphold the labor standards, and one with MOLE in promoting industrial peace in the Region, as we are committed to our Culture of HOLA-V, in serving our customers. Thank you so much for this award,” she added. #

May be an image of 1 person, standing and text that says 'MINISTRY OF LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT'

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

MOLE-BARMM names Cotabato Light as labor most compliant private company

COTABATO CITY  – The Ministry of Labor and Employment in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (MOLE-BARMM) has recognized the Aboitiz-owned...

Magelco partners with MLhuillier for payment to avoid crowding

COTABATO CITY – The Maguindanao Electric Cooperative (Magelco) has partnered with a money remittance center to help prevent the spread of...

PRO-BAR gets 5 new patrol vehicles from MILG

COTABATO CITY --- The regional office of the Bangsamoro police on Monday got five new Toyota Hilux pick-up trucks from the region’s local government...

Soldiers recover rifles, IEDs left by terrorists behind Datu Paglas attack

MAGUINDANAO --- The military found two M16 rifles and a dozen improvised explosive devices along the escape route of the terrorists who stormed the...

2 BIFF members nabbed after hostilities in Datu Paglas, Maguindanao

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – Two extremists belonging to the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) – Karialan Faction were held by residents of a...