MOLE-BARMM names Cotabato Light as labor most compliant private company

COTABATO CITY – The Ministry of Labor and Employment in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (MOLE-BARMM) has recognized the Aboitiz-owned Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) as one of the Most Compliant Private Company/Establishment in the region.

BARMM Labor Minister Romeo Sema said Cotabato Light is a model company in the Bangsamoro Region. He said MOLE-BARMM recognized the Cotabato Light “for all its efforts in advancing and upholding the Labor Standards and also a practitioner of 7S of Good Housekeeping, making it a model company in the Bangsamoro Region.”

Cotabato Light Human Resource head Anna Lea Lee Nataño has received the plaque of recognition, together with Cotalight Workers' Union (CWU) President Jonathan Acosta, from Minister Sema.

“On behalf of the Management and Staff of Cotabato Light, we are very grateful for the recognition bestowed as one of the Most Compliant Company/Establishment,” Nataño said.

“With management's strong support and together with our labor union, represented union president Acosta here, Cotabato Light will continuously uphold the labor standards, and one with MOLE in promoting industrial peace in the Region, as we are committed to our Culture of HOLA-V, in serving our customers. Thank you so much for this award,” she added. #