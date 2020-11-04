  Wednesday Nov, 04 2020 12:39:16 AM

MOLE embarks on BCF to improve services

John M. Unson
COTABATO CITY --- The Ministry of Labor and Employment in the Bangsamoro region is building cross-section consensus on how it can best serve the local communities via a periodic constituents forum.

Minister Romeo Sema of the MOLE-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said Tuesday their latest Bangsamoro Constituents Forum, or BCF, was held in Parang, Maguindanao on October 27.

“Besides the participants from the local sectors, representatives from different BARMM ministries were also present in the gathering,” Sema said.

The engagement also involved leaders from the Moro, Christian and Lumad groups in Maguindanao and from parts of Lanao del Sur.

The periodic BCF is meant to gather essential public inputs on how MOLE can best address labor issues besetting the communities in BARMM’s five provinces, Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

“It was our second BCF activity in just a couple of months and the discussions on labor issues and other community concerns were extensive and participatory,” Sema said Tuesday.

He said their BCF is in support of the participatory governance initiatives of BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim.

“Our chief minister listens to how the people would want us to deliver to them the services of the Bangsamoro government,” Sema said.

The BCF is also aimed at formulating MOLE-BARMM policies that could protect and serve with utmost efficiency the region’s labor sector.

Representatives from BARMM’s local government, trade and industry, education, natural resources, social welfare and science and technology ministries joined in the latest BCF held in Parang, a seaside town in the first district of Maguindanao.

Sema said he is thankful to the local government unit of Parang for supporting the BCF gathering in the municipality.

