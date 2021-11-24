MOLE grants ₱20K cash aid to 400 overseas Bangsamoro workers

COTABATO CITY – Four hundred (400) overseas Bangsamoro workers (OBW) from the 37 barangays of Cotabato City each received Php20,000.00 cash aid from the Ministry of Labor on Employment (MOLE) during their orientation Tuesday, Nov. 23, as beneficiaries of the ministry’s reintegration program dubbed “Hanapbuhay for Bangsamoro Balik Mangagawa”.



MOLE Minister Romeo Sema ensured the commitment of BARMM to continuously provide and promote gainful, inclusive, and genuinely equal employment opportunities for every Bangsamoro.



“This reintegration program is a manifestation of moral governance and of our commitment to serve the people in the region. Our ministry promotes opportunities within our homeland so that the Bangsamoro people would not have to go outside the country just to find jobs,” Sema said in Maguindanaon language.



More than 2,000 OBWs from across BARMM provinces are expected to receive similar aid from MOLE.



“In Shaa Allah, you will wisely and efficiently utilize the Php20K assistance. After all, each of us is doing our best to improve not only our own lives but also the lives of our dear loved ones as well as the day-to-day needs and well-being of our families,” Sema said.



“Langun tanu na aden obligation taw sa panun e gagkapya na gobyerno tanu. Wagib sa liketani e maka-contribute,” he added. [We all have obligations to contribute for the betterment of our government. We are all obliged to contribute.]



Also present at the event was MOLE Director General Engr. Dong Anayatin who said: “Sana makatulong ang halagang natanggap para sa inyong pamilya. Maliit lamang ito pero kung magagamit ng maayos ay maaring mapalago.”



Apart from the orientation of the ministry's reintegration program, MOLE also provided the beneficiaries with lectures and tips on matters involving starting up a small business, basic entrepreneurial skills, bookkeeping, and registration of workers association.



Monena Esmael Embong, 46, beneficiary from Brgy. Kalanganan I, expressed her thanks to the ministry for the cash assistance and said it would really benefit her mini-grocery store.



“Gagamiting ko itong pondo bilang pandagdag sa aking mga paninda. Sukran BARMM sa tulong na inyong ibinigay. Alhamdulillah,” Mrs. Embong said.