Monday forecast: Fair weather, clear skies across PH

MANILA – Fair weather will prevail across the archipelago on Monday, the weather bureau said.

"Almost all parts of the country will experience fair weather and clear skies. The easterlies will also cause hot weather," weather forecaster Aldczar Auerlio of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

He added that presently there is no low pressure area or weather disturbance directly affecting the country.

PAGASA, however, forecast that isolated rain showers may be experienced due to localized thunderstorms.

The whole country, meanwhile, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. (PNA)