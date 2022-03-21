Monday forecast: Fair weather to prevail over most of PH

MANILA – Fair weather will prevail over most parts of the country, the weather bureau said Monday.

"Because of the easterlies, most areas in the country will experience warm and fair weather. No LPA (low pressure area) or weather disturbance was monitored inside and outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility," Aldczar Aurelio of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

Light rains will be experienced over Batanes and Babuyan Islands due to the northeasterly surface windflow.

Aurelio said the chances of localized thunderstorms are likely over the rest of Luzon, especially in the afternoon or evening.

Up to 34 °C temperature is forecast in Metro Manila; up to 33 °C in Laoag; and up to 32 °C in Legazpi, Puerto Princesa, Kalayaan Islands, Tuguegarao.

Caraga, Davao Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, and the southern portion of Palawan may experience scattered rain showers and thunderstorms caused by the easterlies.

"Take precautions against possible flooding and landslides," Aurelio said.

The rest of the Visayas and Mindanao will have fair weather.

Davao, Iloilo, Zamboanga and Cebu's temperature may reach up to 32 °C; and up to 31 °C in Tacloban and Cagayan de Oro.