Moneylender killed, husband wounded in GenSan ambush

GENERAL SANTOS CITY - Gunmen killed a businesswoman and wounded her husband in an ambush in Barangay Fatima here before dawn Tuesday.

Col. Jomar Alexis Yap, director of the General Santos City Police Office, said Amelia Tajala was declared by physicians dead on arrival at the GenSan Medical Center where she was rushed by responding policemen for treatment.

Tajala’s husband, Belgar, was seriously wounded in the attack.

The couple own a moneylending outfit and operate a large commercial weighing scale at the General Santos City fish port, where big volumes of tuna are brought in daily by fishing vessels are sold.

Lt. Col. Aldrin Gonzales, spokesperson of the city police, said the victims were together in a white Montero sports utility vehicle, on their way to the fish port here, when they were attacked at a stretch of a highway in Barangay Fatima by gunmen on motorcycles trailing behind.

Gonzales said probers and intelligence agents from the Army-led anti-terror Task Force GenSan are together trying to identify the culprits for prosecution.