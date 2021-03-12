  Friday Mar, 12 2021 07:57:01 PM

More than 20 hurt in South Cotabato highway mishap

Local News • 15:45 PM Fri Mar 12, 2021
By: 
John M. Unson
Photo courtesy of KB-181

SOUTH COTABATO --- Twenty three people were hurt in a multiple vehicular accident in Tupi town amid heavy downpours Thursday.

Rolly Doane Aquino, South Cotabato provincial disaster risk reduction and management council officer, said Friday the victims were immediately rushed to different hospitals for treatment.

Citing initial report by probers from the Tupi municipal police, Aquino said the mishap in a stretch of the Koronadal-General Santos Highway in Barangay Crossing Rubber in Tupi first involved a passenger jeepney and a van-type truck that collided head-on.

A motorcycle and a white car from opposite directions of the highway hit each of the two vehicles from behind.

Aquino said among the more than 20 people hurt in the accident were workers of the multinational Dole pineapple plantation returning to their homes from work in different barangays in Tupi.

Witnesses told reporters the jeepney swerved towards the left side of the concrete pavement, made slippery by heavy rains, and hit the approaching van-type truck.

All 15 passengers of the jeepney were injured, according to the Tupi municipal police. 

Police probers said heavy rains caused this accident. in Tupi, South Cotabato. 

 

