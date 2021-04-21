  Wednesday Apr, 21 2021 08:37:41 PM

More than 400 applicants to lose chance to vote in coming polls

Local News • 15:30 PM Wed Apr 21, 2021
Ferdinandh Cabrera

COTABATO CITY  – An election official here today said that about 460 applicants stand to lose their voting rights for failure to substantiate their registration records.

These applicants failed to attend the election board hearing Monday for 547 applicants whose registration were questioned or opposed, City Election Officer Atty. Norfaisa Paglala-Manduyog said.

The lection board hearing was slated Monday for all applicants from the city’s 37 villages. Manduyog said only 87 applicants have showed up at the Comelec office to prove the legitimacy of their residency.

Village officials issued certification they were legitimate local residents. Manduyog said the 460 applicants who did not show up also did not sent any notice or statement expressing valid reasons for their failure to attend the board meeting.

Also the board wanted to address clerical errors in the registration of applicants thus the board hearing.

Manduyog admitted a lot of applicants wished to double-register which the poll body considered as futile act because of the Comelec computerization program and the automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS) that the Comelec had been using. She anticipated complaints once the process of releasing of voters certificates begins.

“For sure, many will be surprised they will not get their voters certificates,” Manduyog said. “We already gave them the chance to appear before us and to prove before the ERB that they are legitimate residents of Cotabato City,” the poll official said. (Ferdinandh Cabrera)

