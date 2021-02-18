More BIFF fighters yield to Army in Maguindanao

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – More Moro extremists have returned to the folds of the law bringing in high-powered firearms in Maguindanao.

Seven more Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) have surrendered to the Army’s 2nd Mechanized Infantry Battalion for them to live normal lives.

The combatants laid down their high powered firearms to the 2nd Mechanized Battalion in Barangay Midtimbang, Datu Anggal Midtimbang, Maguindanao

The surrender through the joint efforts of the 2nd Mechanized Battalion of Joint Task Force Central and the local government unit was facilitated by Lt. Col. Omar Orozco, 2nd Mechanized Battalion commander.

“Their surrender is a signal that they believed in the government’s peace program,” Lt. Colonel Orozco said.

The surrenderees were presented to Brigadier General Jose Narciso, assistant Division Commander, 6ID, Colonel Pedro Balisi of 1 Mechanized Brigade, Armor Division and Mayor Midpantao Midtimbang Jr of Guindulungan.

One of the surrenderees told military officials that they realized their membership in the BIFF was going nowhere.

“The difficulty we experienced inside the BIFF organization, forced us to surrender,” he said.

They turned in one 60mm mortar, one Cal .50 Sniper rifle, M-16 rifle, M1 Garand Cal .30, M1 Garand Cal .30 converted to M14 rifle. Major General Juvymax R. Uy, 6th Infantry Division commander, lauded the participation of the local government in the campaign against loose firearms.

“The multiple influx of BIFF surrenders are the product of the program of Joint Task Force Central together with the provincial government of Maguindanao,” Maj. Gen. Uy said.

“We welcome these former BIFF members as they go to the mainstream society; our concerted efforts with the provincial government of Maguindanao will pave way for the attainment of the lasting genuine peace in this part of Mindanao,” Maj. Gen. Uy said.

A total of 78 BIFF members have laid down their arms and went back to the folds of law since the assumption of Maj. Gen. Uy on September 7, 2020.