More BIFF yield to Army in Maguindanao

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao - A total of 16 Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighter (BIFF) members decided to lay down their arms and surrender to government troops on January 15, 2022 at Barangay Meta, Datu Unsay, Maguindanao.

Lieutenant Colonel Nathaniel A. Balintong, Commanding Officer of 92nd Infantry Battalion disclosed that seven (7) former BIFF rebels under Karialan Faction and nine (9) under Bungos Faction surrendered to government forces through the joint efforts of 92IB and police units coming from RIU15, CIDG BARMM, and Maguindanao Provincial Police Office.

Lt. Col. Balintong and Police Lt. Col. Alexander M. Butuan formally presented the 16 former BIFF members with their firearms to Brigadier General Ignatius Patrimonio, Brigade Commander of 1st Brigade Combat Team at Headquarters 92IB, Hill 150, Datu Unsay, Maguindanao. The event was witnessed by Hon. Datu Pandag Ampatuan, Municipal Councilor of Datu Hoffer representing Datu Hoffer LGU and Hon. Unson Demaguil, Executive Secretary of the Municipal Mayor of Datu Salibo.

The firearms and war materials surrendered includes seven (7) Cal.30 M1 Garand Rifle, one (1) 5.56mm Sniper Rifle, one (1) 7.62mm Sniper Rifle, one (1) 7.62mm M14 Rifle, one (1) Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG-2), one (1) converted 7.62mm Rifle, two (2) .50 Cal Barrett Rifles, one (1) Improvised Grenade, and one (1) Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

Major General Juvymax Uy, Joint Task Force Central and 6th Infantry Division Commander lauded the synergy of military, police, and Local Government Units involved in the success of the surrender. “The surge of surrender only indicates that the security landscape in the area is changing as more BIFF members are returning to the folds of law. Rest assured that the JTF Central will continue to strengthen our civil-military relationships and intensify the conduct of offensive operations against the remaining members of the BIFF to ensure the safety and security of the people of Central Mindanao,” Maj. Gen. Uy added.

The surrenderers will be enrolled and are set to receive livelihood assistance under the AGILA-HAVEN Program of Maguindanao Province to help them start their new and peaceful lives in the mainstream society.