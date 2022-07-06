More cops at night ‘till dawn in Cotabato City to deter crimes

COTABATO CITY – The city police and local government have applied a pro-active stance against crimes by deploying more police on city streets at night, even during wee hours, in a bid to reduce criminality.

Colonel Querubin Manalang Jr, newly designated city police director, said aside from the deployment of regular “police on the block,” police patrols have been roaming around the city’s crime prone areas from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m.

“We are on the streets while all of you are asleep to ensure your safety,” Colonel Manalang told city residents in a radio interview.

This after Cotabato City Mayor Mohammad Bruce Matabalao said the 10 p.m. 4 a.m. curfew in the city will be lifted but, in its place, should be a more effective strategy – police visibility.

Sometime in 2020, following the pandemic, the city government imposed a 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew.

However, Mayor Matabalao believed that police presence along major streets will deter criminal minds from performing robberies, hold-up, even shooting.

“If we need to augment police forces to be deployed at night, we will do it,” Manalang said, suggesting that business owners, especially establishments selling wines and beverages should have a cut off time at 10 “for their last order of beers or wine.”

“We understand the business side of it and I think that’s a fair suggestion,” Manalang added. Manalang also appealed to city residents to help the police in the fight against criminality even as he also appealed to report to him any misbehaving police officer in the city.

“People might have noticed increased police visibility along the major thoroughfares in Cotabato City. This should not cause any alarm among the residents,” Mayor Matabalao said.

He said police officers are there to ensure the people's safety.

“This is part of my crime prevention and peacekeeping initiatives,” he said.