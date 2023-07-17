  Monday Jul, 17 2023 03:23:43 PM

More interventions keep coming for SGA farmers, fisherfolks from BARMM

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 08:30 AM Mon Jul 17, 2023
MILG-BARMM news release
Motorized bancas that fisherfolks use in fishing in the Liguasan marsh. (Photos from MILG)

MIDSAYAP, North Cotabato - The Ministry of the Interior and Local Government in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MILG-BARMM) has distributed 333 farm machinery, motorized fishing boats, and fishing gear to the 13 barangays in the Special Geographic Area (SGA) in North Cotabato. 

The farmer beneficiaries are those from the two clusters of Barangays in Midsayap.

The pieces of machinery and equipment, which were sourced from the Special Development Fund (SDF) of the Bangsamoro Government, included farm tractors, harvesters, as well as motorized bancas with full fishing gear, among other things.

In a statement, MILG-BARMM said the alliance of barangays in the two clusters will be in charge of managing the farm machinery and other equipment.

They have agreed to assign their counterparts to the maintenance and operation of these equipment and have adopted a Manual of Operation to more sustainably maintain and manage them.

Lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, MILG minister has proposed that the Punong Barangays form an association and band together. He said they will be able to run community enterprises once the Punong Barangays Association is formed and collaborates with MILG.

"This is what we emphasize to you. You can run these businesses. You are not only exploring a new area of governance, which is your corporate powers and corporate governance, but you are also able to have a new income stream outside of the NTA, National Tax Allotment, or IRA, so you will have new incoming income in your barangay other than this. As a result, we are looking at governance that is very different from what you normally see across the region," he explained.

These pieces of equipment will be used to aid agricultural and fisheries development in the two clusters of barangays. The Ministry is collaborating with the Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to provide training on enterprise development as an exercise of corporate powers by these barangay local governments.

Sinarimbo was joined by Deputy Minister Dr Ibrahim P Ibay, Administrator of the Special Geographic Area Development Authority (SGADA) Butch Malang, Barangay officials, and other representatives.

May be an image of text that says 'DIENITERHRANDIGRNT BANGSAMORO Kubota MILG Continues to Provide Livelihood Assistance for the Region's Special Geographic Area f MILGBangsamoro milg.bangsamoro.gov.ph milg@bangsamoro.gov.ph'

May be an image of tractor and text

