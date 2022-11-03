  Thursday Nov, 03 2022 06:41:07 PM

More rice for BARMM's Paeng victims

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 11:30 AM Thu Nov 3, 2022
By: 
John M. Unson
The Bangsamoro government on Wednesday supplied more rice to areas hit by Storm Paeng. (From Mubarak Tiboron Dumato) 

COTABATO CITY - The Bangsamoro government dispersed 70 metric tons of rice Wednesday for distribution to calamity-stricken residents of towns in its core territory.

Senior Minister Abdulrauf Macacua of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said Thursday residents of the 63 BARMM barangays in Cotabato province are among the beneficiaries of the relief operations.

Many of the 63 BARMM barangays, grouped as the Special Geographic Area, or SGA, in different towns in Cotabato, which is under Region 12, also got flooded due to Tropical Storm Paeng that pummeled the country last week.

Macacua, in a statement Thursday, said a big bulk of the rice supply they dispatched are intended for Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur.

More than 50 people perished in landslides and flashfloods that ravaged on October 28 Maguindanao del Norte’s adjoining Datu Odin Sinsuat, Datu Blah Sinsuat, Sultan Kudarat, Sultan Mastura and Upi towns as a result of Typhoon Paeng.

Wednesday’s delivery of rice to the affected areas was facilitated by Macacua’s office.   

 

