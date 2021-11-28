More towns get BARMM-funded town hall projects

COTABATO CITY - Three more towns got municipal building projects worth P25 million each from the Bangsamoro administration, meant to boost governance in support of the southern Mindanao peace process.

Two other towns, Bayang and Marantao, both in Lanao del Sur province, also got a P25 million worth public market and water system projects each, respectively, from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

BARMM Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo said Saturday he and local executives in the five towns signed Thursday separate memorandum of agreements (MOAs) detailing the modalities and fund allocations for each project.

Buluan and Mangudadatu, both in the second district of Maguindanao, and Madalum in Lanao del Sur, each got a P25 million worth municipal building project via MOAs that Sinarimbo and municipal officials forged on Thursday.

“We are grateful to the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government for giving us this project,” Madalum’s mayor, Omeraida Mindalano, said Saturday.

More than 20 municipal buildings in different towns in the Bangsamoro region have been constructed since last year by recipient-municipal governments using MILG funds.

The MILG’s capacity-building projects are aimed at strengthening local governance in the region and to hasten restoration of normalcy in areas devastated by decades of secessionist strife.

The ministry had, since 2020, also constructed more than a dozen municipal police precincts in towns bereft of such facility.

The autonomous region has 116 towns, mostly still reeling from underdevelopment due to armed conflicts.

“These capacity-building efforts will also help the local government units bounce back from the economic and fiscal problems brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sinarimbo said.

Sinarimbo said Saturday he is thankful to all LGUs in the region for supporting BARMM’s COVID-19 containment programs.

Sinarimbo, Social Welfare Minister Raissa Jajurie, and Health Minister Bashary Latiph on Saturday took turns appealing to residents of BARMM to have themselves vaccinated during the November 29 to December 1 region-wide COVID-19 vaccination days.

Jajurie said BARMM’s social welfare ministry is ready to provide relief assistance to those who would get jabs.

Latiph said preparations for the three day vaccination campaign are in place.

The Bangsamoro region covers Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur, which are both in mainland Mindanao, and the island provinces of Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.