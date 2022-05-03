  Tuesday May, 03 2022 06:15:52 PM

More troops deployed in politically-troubled Lanao Sur town

NDBC BANTAY HALALAN 2022 • 15:00 PM Tue May 3, 2022
35
By: 
John M. Unson
The Army and Marines are together guarding Malabang, Lanao del Sur against election saboteurs. (John Unson) 

COTABATO CITY --- A hundred more soldiers had been deployed in the politically hostile Malabang town in Lanao del Sur to help ensure peaceful elections in the area on May 9.

The Commission on Elections had placed Malabang under its control due to the tension between two camps that each pitted a candidate for municipal mayor.

Major Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said Tuesday they have deployed their 62nd Reconnaissance Company, composed of 100 soldiers, in Malabang in support of Comelec’s election security efforts in the area.

Partisans fired 40 millimeter grenade projectiles and assault rifles at houses and government installations in Malabang just two weeks ago, an attack that caused panic among villagers.

Malabang Mayor Tomas Macapodi, chairperson of the municipal peace and order council, said Tuesday they are grateful to the 6th ID for its prompt deployment of soldiers in the municipality in support of Comelec’s security initiatives.

Macapodi’s brother, Al-Rashid, is candidate for mayor of Malabang.

The siblings have separately assured the 6th ID, the 1st Marine Brigade of the Philippine Navy and the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of their commitment to the peacekeeping goals of Comelec meant to ensure peaceful elections on May 9 in Malabang.

“There is no problem with us supporting activities aiming for peaceful elections in our municipality next week,” Al-Rashid said Tuesday.

Uy, also commander of the anti-terror Joint Task Force Central, said the 1st Marine Brigade had also positioned two more companies of Marines in Malabang as part of the preparations for the May 9 local polls.

Besides Malabang, the Comelec also placed under its control the town of Tubaran in Lanao del Sur owing to the deep-seated animosity among local clans in the area. 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

More troops deployed in politically-troubled Lanao Sur town

COTABATO CITY --- A hundred more soldiers had been deployed in the politically hostile Malabang town in Lanao del Sur to help ensure peaceful...

May 5 power interruption in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY - Power service interruption, as scheduled, will be implemented on May 5 in the coastal villages of Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao as...

Cotabato Light announces brownout due to NGCP emergency power interruption

  Notice of NGCP Emergency Power Interruption Date: Tuesday, May 3, 2022 Time: 08:45 AM - 9:15am and 3:30 PM - 04:00 PM Affected...

6th ID commander renders exit call on Army chief

MANILA - The Philippine Army's 6th Infantry "Kampilan" Division Commander Maj. Gen. Juvymax R. Uy rendered an exit call on Commanding General,...

7 PRO-12 cops get Medalya ng Kagalingan

GEN. SANTOS CITY – Seven personnel of Police Regional Office (PRO 12) were recognized during the traditional Monday flag raising Ceremony at PRO...