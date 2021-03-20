More vaccines mean wider coverage: Galvez

MANILA – The government is eyeing to conduct a simultaneous massive vaccination of different priority groups (A1 to A4) as the bulk of supplies arrives between May and June, National Task Force Against Covid-19 chief implementer and vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said on Friday.

“We will target different sectors simultaneously para maiksi ang (so we can shorten the) time with maximum output,” Galvez said in a Palace press briefing.

The priority groups for the vaccination were identified by the Interim National Immunization Technical Advisory Group.

Under the vaccination roadmap, the government will facilitate the vaccination of individuals under the A1 to A3 priority groups.

A1 category includes front-liners from private and public health institutions; health professionals; non-professionals such as students, nursing aides, janitors; village health workers; and national and local government front-liners.

The A2 category covers senior citizens while falling under A3 are individuals with comorbidities.