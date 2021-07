COTABATO CITY - More vaccines for the residents of Soccsksargen region have arrived at Awang Airport Friday, the Dept of Health 12 announced.

In its post, the Philippine Iformation Agency said DOH-Center for Health and Development received Friday morning a total of 55,600 vials of Sinovac vaccine for the remaining individuals under A1 to A3 priority groups, particularly focusing on DOH's Tutok A2 initiative.