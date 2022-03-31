More warrants vs 2 detained terror suspects

COTABATO CITY - The police separately served Wednesday two detainees at the Maguindanao provincial jail here and in Datu Piang town jail additional arrest warrants for deadly acts of terror.

In a statement Thursday, the Regional Field Office of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (CIDG-BAR) said the latest warrants for Sultan Guialil were for violation of Republic Act 11479.

The RA 11479 is also known as the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2022.

The three warrants, dated March 30, 2022, were signed by Judge Kasan Abdulrakman of the Regional Trial Court Branch 14 in Cotabato City.

Personnel of CIDG-BAR served Guialil the warrants for his arrest right at his cell in the Maguindanao provincial jail at past 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. He was incjail since last year for violation of RA 11379.

Guialil, who has a reputation for brutality on adversaries, reportedly has links with local terror groups operating in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

He was arrested and locked at the Maguindanao provincial jail last year, for bloody acts of terror and destructive arson, based on three warrants issued by Judge Annabelle Piang of the Regional Trial Court Branch 13 in Cotabato City.

In Datu Piang, CIDG agents also served new warrants against a detainee for violation of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 to a detainee at a police facility.

In a statement Thursday, the CIDG identified the suspect as Faisal Alagasi, also known by his aliases as Rex Mamalio and Mamelo who was jailed early on due to heinous offenses.

The new warrants were served by combined members of CIDG-BAR assigned in Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur. Police Major Esmail Madin heads CIDG-Lanao.

The three latest arrest warrants for the detainee Alagasi, signed by Judge Kasan Abdulrakman of the Regional Trial Court Branch 14 in Cotabato City and dated March 30, 2022, were issued in connection with new cases of acts of terror against him.

Alagasi was arrested and detained for several weeks now at the Datu Piang Municipal Police Station for frustrated murder, direct assault and violation of the gun ban being imposed by the Commission on Elections.