Moro execs support new WestMinCom chief

COTABATO CITY - Local executives were elated with the assumption on Tuesday of the new commander for the military’s Western Mindanao Command who is not a stranger in the Bangsamoro region and is aware of the intricacies of the Mindanao peace process.

Army Maj. Gen. Steve D. Crespillo took over from Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido, appointed commander of the Philippine Army by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. last month, in a symbolic assumption rite on Tuesday morning at the WestMinCom headquarters in Calarian, Zamboanga City.

The traditional command turnover ceremony was led by Armed Forces chief Lt. Gen. Romeo S. Brawner, and witnessed by local officials from across Mindanao and the six provinces and three cities in the core territory of the Bangsamoro region.

Crespillo had served as G-3, or operations officer in the Army’s 6th Infantry Division which has units in Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, North Cotabato, Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat and South Cotabato provinces where there are enclaves of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

“It’s good to see someone who understands the complex configuration of the Mindanao peace process get to the helm of the WestMinCom,” a member of the 80-seat Bangsamoro parliament, the physician Kadil M. Sinolinding, Jr., who is involved in peacebuilding programs in central Mindanao, told reporters Tuesday.

Bangsamoro Labor Minister Muslimin Sema, who is chairman of the central committee of the Moro National Liberation Front, said he is glad with Crespillo’s designation as WestMinCom commander.

Basilan Gov. Jim H. Saliman said his administration will support Crespillo’s peace and security programs.

Mayor Marshall Sinsuat of Datu Blah Sinsuat, touted as the most peaceful town in Maguindanao del Norte, said he is certain Crespillo will sustain the domestic peace initiatives of Galido, who was instrumental in the settlement of a number of clan wars involving Moro groups in different Bangsamoro municipalities.

Galido was commander of 6th ID before he became WestMinCom chief last year.