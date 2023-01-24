Moro teacher dead; son, nephew hurt in gun attack

COTABATO CITY --- Gunmen shot dead a Moro elementary school teacher and seriously hurt his son and nephew in an attack in Sultan sa Barongis, Maguindanao del Sur on Monday Morning.

In a statement Tuesday, the Maguindanao Provincial Police Office identified the fatality as Benjie Maon of the Mileb Elementary School in Radjah Buayan, Maguindanao del Sur.

Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said Tuesday he has directed municipal police probers to enlist the help of local officials in identifying the killers of Maon.

Maon, an ethnic Maguindanaon, died on the spot.

He and his five-year-old son and a seven-year-old nephew were attacked by men armed with pistols in Sitio Nadal in Barangay Barurao in Sultan sa Barongis town in Maguindanao del Sur.

The two children sustained gunshot wounds in different parts of their bodies, now confined in a hospital.

Another Moro man, Ansari Salendab, was killed by pistol-wielding men in Barangay Dapiawan in Datu Saudi Ampatuan town, also in Maguindanao del Sur, at past 5:00 p.m. the same day.

Lt. Melvin Laguting, Datu Saudi Ampatuan police chief, told reporters Tuesday Salendab, a resident of Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur, was buying something from a roadside store in Barangay Dapiawan when his attackers approached from behind and opened fire, killing him instantly.