Moro vs. Moro gunfights wane but villagers still in evacuation sites

COTABATO CITY - Guns are silent for two days now in Datu Saudi Ampatuan town yet thousands of displaced villagers refuse to return without a written truce between two Moro groups whose clashes forced them to abandon their homes in haste.

The two heavily-armed groups groups are comprised of members of the 105th and 118th Base Commands of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, squabbling for control of villages in Barangays Madia and Dapiawan, both in Datu Saudi Ampatuan in Maguindanao del Sur province.

Combined units of the Maguindanao Provincial Police Office and the 6th Infantry Division drove the two groups out of Barangays Madia and Dapiawan in clearing operations Monday.

“We are calling on the evacuees to return to their homes now. We have peacekeeping teams to stay around” Brig. Gen. Oriel L. Pangcog said Wednesday over radio stations in central Mindanao of the Notre Dame Broadcasting Corporation.

No fewer than 4,000 villagers from Madia and Dapiawan are languishing in evacuation sites since last week.

“Unless we don’t see a peace agreement signed by leaders of both groups, there can never be peace in our barangays,” a 60-year-old farmer, who asked to be identified only as Beduh, told reporters Wednesday in the Maguindanaon dialect.

Gunmen from the two groups had set on fire more than a dozen houses in Dapiawan amid fierce gunfights in early April. The two groups first figured in gunfights in late March.

Col. Ruel R. Sermese, director of the Maguindanao del Sur Provincial Police Office, earlier said they are trying to work out, along with the local government unit of Datu Saudi Ampatuan, the settlement of the conflict.

Public school teachers in the conflict-stricken barangays are also reluctant to reopen their classrooms for fear of a repeat of the gunfights.