  Tuesday Feb, 21 2023 05:32:58 PM

Most wanted person in Region 12 falls in Matalam

Peace and Order • 16:00 PM Tue Feb 21, 2023
21
By: 
PRO-12 news release

GEN. SANTOS CITY - Strengthened and intensified campaign against the suppression of notorious wanted criminals in region led to the arrest of the Top 1 most wanted criminal in Region 12 in Purok 1, Brgy. Lampayan, Matalam, Cotabato on February 18, 2023.

Operatives from Matalam MPS, CPPO served the warrant of arrest against Teodoro Mataco Tongon, 57 years old, farmer, and resident of the aforementioned place.

Teodoro Mataco Tongon charged in violation of Section 5 (B) Article III of RA 7610 or the "Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act”.

“The arrest of the most wanted criminal is the product of intensified intel-driven operations and monitoring to all wanted criminals in SOCCSKSARGEN. This is a clear manifestation that PRO 12 never cease to look after everyone who violated the laws of the land,” Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, police regional director for Reigon 12 said in a statement.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

IDPs in Datu Saudi benefit from BARMM funded housing units

DATU SAUDI AMPATUAN, Maguindanao del Sur — After years of living in temporary shelters, internally displaced persons (IDPs), locally known as 'bakwit...

Soldiers kill senior NPA official in South Cotabato

COTABATO CITY --- Soldiers shot dead a recalcitrant regional official of the New People’s Army in a bungled attempt to arrest him peacefully in...

Most wanted person in Region 12 falls in Matalam

GEN. SANTOS CITY - Strengthened and intensified campaign against the suppression of notorious wanted criminals in region led to the arrest of the Top...

Teacher huli sa drug buy bust, inakusahan din ng pagmolestiya sa mga mag-aaral ng Tulunan, North Cotabato

TULUNAN, North Cotabato - Nanggagalaiti at napahagulhol na lang ang mga magulang sa pribadong pagpupulong ng isang paaralan kasama ang Barangay LGU...

Police augmentation dumating sa BARMM, ilan itatalaga sa Pikit bilang peacekeepers

COTABATO CITY - Dumating ang dagdag na mga police sa BARMM upang tumulong sa pagpapanatili ng kaayusan at katahimikan sa rehiyon.   ANG...