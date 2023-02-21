Most wanted person in Region 12 falls in Matalam

GEN. SANTOS CITY - Strengthened and intensified campaign against the suppression of notorious wanted criminals in region led to the arrest of the Top 1 most wanted criminal in Region 12 in Purok 1, Brgy. Lampayan, Matalam, Cotabato on February 18, 2023.

Operatives from Matalam MPS, CPPO served the warrant of arrest against Teodoro Mataco Tongon, 57 years old, farmer, and resident of the aforementioned place.

Teodoro Mataco Tongon charged in violation of Section 5 (B) Article III of RA 7610 or the "Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act”.

“The arrest of the most wanted criminal is the product of intensified intel-driven operations and monitoring to all wanted criminals in SOCCSKSARGEN. This is a clear manifestation that PRO 12 never cease to look after everyone who violated the laws of the land,” Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, police regional director for Reigon 12 said in a statement.