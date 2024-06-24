Motorist busted with "shabu" in Kapatagan, LDS

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao Norte - Kapatagan Municipal Police Station and 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company LDSPPO seized 35 grams of Shabu worth Php238,000.00 from an unplated motorcycle rider at a joint anti-criminality checkpoint along Narciso Ramos Highway in Brgy. Upper Igabay, Kapatagan, Lanao del Sur, on June 24, 2024.

Accordingly, the authorities spotted an unplated XRM 125 motorcycle rider who was hesitant to advance to the checkpoint that piqued the authorities' curiosity. When confronted, the motorist showed suspicious behaviour and was unable to present his motorcycle registration documents. He also appeared uneasy and uncooperative. In plain view, the air cleaner box had an obvious opening that the inspecting officer could see through, revealing taped items inside.

After an array of interrogations, the suspicious motorist voluntarily admitted to possessing illegal drugs. Upon conducting a thorough inspection and confirming the presence of the said illegal drugs, the authorities promptly coordinated for a local media outlet and barangay officials to witness the inventory and markings of the confiscated items.

Among the confiscated pieces of evidence were one (1) unit XRM 125 single motorcycle and two (2) heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, totalling 35 grams worth Php 238,000.00.

The apprehended motorist was informed of his arrest and constitutional rights in a dialect he could understand, while evidence obtained was marked and inventoried in front of him and the aforementioned witnesses.

Moreover, the arrested suspect and the confiscated evidence were brought to Kapatagan MPS for paperwork, documentation, booking, and the filing of appropriate charges under RA 9165, The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.