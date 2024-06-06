MP Dumama-Alba donates P750K medical assistance fund to CRMC

COTABATO CITY - In a significant gesture of support and compassion, MP Atty. Sha Elijah Dumama-Alba, Member of the Parliament BARMM, has donated P750,000.00 medical assistance to the patients of Cotabato Regional and Medical Center.

This benevolent act aims to alleviate the financial burdens faced by many patients and enhance the hospital’s capability to provide quality healthcare services.

The donation was formally handed over in a ceremony held at CRMC Grand Auditorium, attended by the team of MP Atty. Dumama-Alba with the Officer-in-Charge of CRMC, Dr. Shana Rizza B. Dumama-Remo. In her speech, MP Atty. Dumama-Alba emphasized the importance of accessible healthcare and expressed her unwavering commitment to improving the health and well-being of her constituents.

Dr. Shana Rizza B. Dumama-Remo expressed profound gratitude on behalf of the Medical Center Chief, Dr. Ishmael R. Dimaren. "We are immensely grateful for the generosity shown by MP Sha Elijah Dumama-Alba. This donation will significantly impact the lives of our patients, many of whom struggle to afford necessary medical treatments and services. It also underscores the critical importance of support from our leaders in addressing healthcare challenges," Dr. Dumama-Remo stated.

The medical donation is earmarked for a range of medical needs, including subsidizing costs for essential medications, surgical procedures, diagnostic tests, and other critical healthcare services. This initiative is expected to benefit hundreds of patients who depend on the hospital for their healthcare needs.

This donation is part of broader advocacy for comprehensive healthcare reforms within the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region. The donation enhances CRMC’s capacity to cater to the increased demand for medical care, ensuring that more patients can access life-saving treatments without prohibitive costs.

As the region continues to navigate complex health and socio-economic challenges, acts of generosity and leadership, like those demonstrated by MP Atty. Dumama-Alba, provide hope and tangible support to those in need, reinforcing the values of solidarity and community care.