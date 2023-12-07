MP Dumama-Alba is new MILG-BARMM minister replacing lawyer Sinarimbo

COTABATO CITY – A member of parliament of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) today assumed as the new minister of the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG-BARMM) replacing lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo who earlier resigned from his post.

Lawyer Sha Elijah B. Dumama-Alba, BTA floor leader, was appointed by Chef Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim as new MILG minister effective Dec. 7, 2023.

Ebrahim early this week has issued memorandum to all cabinet ministers requiring them to submit courtesy resignation.

Sinarimbo submitted his irrevocable resignation.

In his FB post, Sinarimbo wrote: "Just to make it official.”

“I have resigned as the Minister of the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government effective closing hours yesterday, December 6, 2023,” he said.

“I met with our co-workers in the Ministry this morning to personally thank them for all their work and sacrifices over the years,” he said.

Interviewed by reporters after meeting his subordinates, Sinarimbo said: “I am confident that we have built a solid bureaucracy in the Ministry with competent and dedicated public servants.”

“May I express my profoundest gratitude to all of those who supported us during our stint as the Minister of the MILG. i step into the world of civilian life with a renewed sense of freedom.”