  Thursday Dec, 07 2023 08:40:18 PM

MP Dumama-Alba is new MILG-BARMM minister replacing lawyer Sinarimbo

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 15:45 PM Thu Dec 7, 2023
120
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
Lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo and MP Sha Elijah B. Dumama-Alba. (photos from their FB pages)

COTABATO CITY – A member of parliament of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) today assumed as the new minister of the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG-BARMM) replacing lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo who earlier resigned from his post.

Lawyer Sha Elijah B. Dumama-Alba, BTA floor leader, was appointed by Chef Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim as new MILG minister effective Dec. 7, 2023.

Ebrahim early this week has issued memorandum to all cabinet ministers requiring them to submit courtesy resignation.

Sinarimbo submitted his irrevocable resignation.

In his FB post, Sinarimbo wrote: "Just to make it official.”

“I have resigned as the Minister of the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government effective closing hours yesterday, December 6, 2023,” he said.

“I met with our co-workers in the Ministry this morning to personally thank them for all their work and sacrifices over the years,” he said.

Interviewed by reporters after meeting his subordinates, Sinarimbo said: “I am confident that we have built a solid bureaucracy in the Ministry with competent and dedicated public servants.”

“May I express my profoundest gratitude to all of those who supported us during our stint as the Minister of the MILG. i step into the world of civilian life with a renewed sense of freedom.”

May be an image of 1 person and studying

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

MP Dumama-Alba is new MILG-BARMM minister replacing lawyer Sinarimbo

COTABATO CITY – A member of parliament of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) today assumed as the new minister of the Ministry of the Interior...

Tedurays oppose mining activities in Upi, South Upi

SOUTH UPI, Maguindanao del Sur – Around 500 Lambangian, Teduray Indigenous peoples, and migrant settlers expressed their opposition to the first...

BARMM turned over MILG building in Pigcawayan and Midsayap SGA clusters

The new Ministry of the Interior and Local Government Field Office opened on December 4, 2023, at Brgy Datu Binasing, Pigcawayan Cluster of the BARMM...

PNP tags 2 Dawlah Islamiyah members as suspects in MSU bombing

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday identified the two persons of interest (POI) allegedly linked to the Dec. 3 bombing...

SK gov offers P1-M for arrest of MSU bombers

KORONADAL CITY  – A P1 million reward will be given for any information on the identification, whereabouts, and eventual arrest of persons...