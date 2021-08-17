MPOS holds multi-stakeholders peace forum in Sulu

SULU — Several peace stakeholders gathered in a two-day forum in Jolo, Sulu to identify the different sectoral roles contributing to the success of peace building programs in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Ministry of Public Order and Safety (MPOS), in partnership Office of Member of Parliament Atty. Jose Lorena, conducted the forum dubbed “Multi-Stakeholders Peace Forum: Crafting the Foundations of a Lasting Peace” on August 13-14.

It was attended by representatives from the academe sector, civil society organizations, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine National Police (PNP), Moro National Liberation Fronts (MNLF), Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), Bangsamoro Women Commission (BWC), Bangsamoro Youth Commission (BYC), Sulu Ulama Council for Peace and Development (SUCPD), and other concerned offices and sectors.

The forum also aimed to discuss the issues and challenges affecting peace building in the province and in the region, and develop a stronger collaboration between and among peace builders/stakeholders, be it in the government or not.

MPOS Minister and Member of Parliament Hussein Muñoz explained that under the Bangsamoro Organic Law, the Ministry is mandated to promote peace, reconciliation, and unification of its people.

“We conduct programs, activities, and plan to build tangible projects essential to sustaining peace,” he said in his speech.

“However, we cannot establish such without the help and cooperation from the communities and other stakeholders on the ground,” he added.

“That is why we are thankful you are here with us today, as your presence to this activity signifies your interest to work with us in this journey to establishing a lasting peace,” Muñoz told the participants.

On the other hand, MP Lorena, who is also the deputy minister of the Ministry of Human Settlements and Development, orated the history of the peace agreements between the Government of the Philippines and the MNLF and MILF. He also cited the Peace and Development Agenda of President Rodrigo Duterte.

During the forum, series of lectures were delivered addressing the main issues, challenges, and the ideal and possible solutions in attaining peace in the region. Participants were also given the chance to express and share their insights.

“We must strengthen our peace security in the region to ensure human security and sustainable development. There is no genuine development without peace,” Minister Muñoz emphasized. (Bangsamoro Information Office)