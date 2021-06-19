MPs seek P50-M for additional medical supplies for Covid patients across BARMM

COTABATO CITY – Bangsamoro Parliament Deputy Speakers Ziaur-Rahman Adiong and Atty. Nabil Tan, and Parliament Member Atty. Ubaida Pacasem filed on Thursday, June 17, a bill that seeks to appropriate Php50 million for the acquisition of additional oxygen tanks to be distributed in the different provinces of the region.

“The bill is being introduced as a pre-emptive measure to guarantee the sufficient supply of oxygen in our medical facilities in the region,” reads the authors’ explanatory note.

“If realized, the same will serve as a buffer stock to contend the possible scarcity of required oxygen so that BARMM constituents will not be deprived of oxygen tanks, should there be supply shortages in the future as the number of Covid-19 patients is rapidly increasing,” the authors further said.

The Php50 million will be appropriated under the Quick Response Fund (QRF) in the Bangsamoro Treasury Office not otherwise appropriated, as additional funding and budgetary requirements for fiscal year 2021.

Ministry of Finance, Budget and Management shall release the appropriated amount to the Ministry of Health, subject to usual accounting and auditing laws, rules and regulations. (Bangsamoro Information Office )