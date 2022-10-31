MPW mobilizes equipment for road clearing; repairs damaged infrastructures

COTABATO CITY — Bangsamoro Government’s Ministry of Public Works (MPW) has mobilized its heavy equipment and personnel to clear the roads affected by massive floodings and landslides after Tropical Storm Paeng hit the region.

Several roads and bridges in some parts of the Bangsamoro region suffered closure due to soil erosion and flash floods.

According to Public Works Minister Eduard Guerra, their team has been clearing the debris that blocked some parts of road networks, and declogging drainages immediately after the rain and flood subsided to ensure that roads are accessible and that fast delivery of relief goods will not be hampered.

The Ministry is also starting to repair destructed infrastructures such as road networks and bridge approaches.

“Doon sa mga nasirang infra—iyong mga local roads and bridges—ginagawaan na ng paraan ng MPW kung paano ma-repair sa lalong madaling panahon kahit temporary repair lang muna, at least, tuluy-tuloy pa rin ang access ng ating mga kababayan sa basic services at economic activities. We have mobilized our engineers and equipment already,” Guerra said.

In a situational report released by the Department of Public Works and Highways - Bureau of Maintenance (DPWH-BOM) as of Oct. 30, 2022 (6:00 AM), the following roads and bridges in the region rendered impassable:

1. Davao-Cotabato Road, K1710+760, Buluan Bridge I, Barangay Manuangan, Pigcawayan, Cotabato due to flooding;

2. Maguindanao 1st DEO Cotabato-Lanao Road, K1878 + 359, Nituan Bridge, Parang, Maguindanao del Norte due to collapsed bridge approach;

3. Ledepan Bridge, Highway Tamontaka - Jct Tapian Wharf Road, Brgy. Badak, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte due to collapsed bridge;

4. Tamontaka - Jct Tapian Wharf Road, K1857+000, Brgy. Badak, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte due to soil erosion;

5. Simuay Landasan-Parang Road, Tapayan Bridge, K1869 + 224, Sultan Mastura, Maguindanao del Norte due to destructed bridge approach; and

6. Maguindanao 2nd DEO Marbel-Allah Valley-Cotabato Road, K1796 + 125, Kabulnan Bridge, Brgy. Labu-Labu, Datu Hoffer, Maguindanao del Norte due to scoured bridge.

Meanwhile, the Oring Bridge located at Brgy. Ampuan in Buldon, Maguindanao del Norte is now passable but only to light vehicles.

“Tungkol sa National roads and bridges na sira, we have properly coordinated with the rightful authority/agency, which is the DPWH- Maguindanao PMO and the DPWH-RPMO. At our end, we had our engineers have a look-see of the situation as the Bangsamoro constituents are directly affected,” the Minister said.

The Ministry has also deployed a multi-purpose amphibious dredger (MPAD) to clear the accumulating water hyacinths along Rio Grande de Mindanao in Cotabato City. They have also conducted humanitarian interventions such as the transportation of evacuees to safer places.

“In times of calamities like this, MPW is doing its best to help alleviate the situation. We utilize our people and our equipment para matulungan ang mga nangangailangan nating constituents,” Guerra said. (Aisah Abas/BIO)