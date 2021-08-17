MSSD allots P87.5-million cash assistance for Marawi IDPs from MAA

COTABATO CITY — The Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) has allocated Php 87,530,000.00 cash assistance for the internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Marawi City’s most affected area (MAA).

The initial payout started last week August 11-12 wherein 636 beneficiaries each received Php5,000.00.

MSSD has targeted a total of 17,506 household beneficiaries covering 24 barangays from the MAA. These include barangays Lumbac Madaya, Sangcay Dansalan, Norhaya Village, Datu Naga, Kapantaran, Lilod Madaya, Raya Madaya I and II, Sabala Manao, Sabala Manao Proper, Moncado Colony, Moncado Kadingilan, Dansalan, Datu sa Dansalan, Bubong Lilod Madaya, Lumbac Marinaut, Marinaut East and West, South Madaya proper, Tolali, Tuca Marinaut, Wawalayan Marinaut, Boggolo Poblacion, and Barangay Daguduban.

According to MSSD Minister Atty. Raissa Jajurie, the financial aid is part of the Ministry’s interventions for the MAA IDPs. She said the cash aims to support the IDPs’ daily needs especially in this time of pandemic.

“Hanggang ngayon ay naghihirap pa rin ang mga IDPs and of course itong pandemic hindi lang health issue, economic issues din ito […] and so much more for the IDPs na kinailangan nilang lumikas dahil nasira ang kanilang kabuhayan, nasira ang kanilang mga bahay at mga pinag-ipunan. Kaya kakailanganin nila talaga ng suporta mula sa gobyerno,”she said.

“Noong ginawa at nag-submit kami ng proposal noong 2019 ay ang listahan palang ay 17,506, kaya yun po ang nailagay sa ating budget proposal na na-approved,” Jajurie explained.

“Yung mga IDPs na hindi po naisama sa unang listahan ng 17,506 IDPs na hindi naisama sa Kathanor ay maaaring mabigyan pa rin ng kahalintulad na halagang PhP 5,000 sa ilalim ng Marawi Rehabilitation Program (MRP). Kasalukuyang isinasagawa ng MSSD at MRP ang identification at validation ng mga potential beneficiaries,” she added.

MRP is part of the Bangsamoro Government’s commitment for the recovery, reconstruction, and rehabilitation of Marawi City, based on the approved committee report made by the Bangsamoro Transitions Authority’s (BTA) Special Committee on Marawi (SCM).

Aside from the cash assistance, the ministry is also implementing other programs in Lanao del Sur province such as the B-CARES (Bangsamoro Critical Assistance in Response to Emergency Situation) Program, Sagip Kabuhayan Program, Kupkop Program, Kalinga para sa may Kapansanan Program, and others.

A similar cash distribution will be held from August 17-18 for 699 households from Barangay Sangcay Dansalan. The payout will run until November 2021 to cater all of the targeted beneficiaries. (Bangsamoro Information Office)