MSSD-BARMM extends more cash aid to Marawi blast victims

COTABATO CITY - In light of the recent incident in Mindanao State University (MSU) Main Campus in Marawi City, the Bangsamoro Government is taking immediate action to ensure the safety of the civilians and to assist those who are directly affected by the explosion.

MSSD shall cover the hospitalization and medicines for the wounded, as well as the burial costs of the deceased.

We strongly condemn those responsible individuals behind the atrocities committed against the innocent lives of MSU students and workers.

In these challenging times, let us unite in offering our prayers and sympathies to the families of the victims.

Let us also stand for justice and lasting peace and work together to safeguard the fundamental right to life for everyone.