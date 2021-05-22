MSSD-BARMM partners with Mercury Drug for indigents’ medicine

COTABATO CIY - Given the high cost of medicines and the increasing number of indigent patients who cannot afford to purchase prescription drugs, the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) entered into an agreement with Mercury Drug at Sinsuat Avenue, Cotabato City (in front of the fruit stand) so patients can immediately avail of the prescription medicines they need.

MSSD Minister Atty. Raissa Jajurie handed over the check worth P1 million to Mercury Drug Branch Manager Daniel Ulep.

Minister Jajurie explained that the partnership with Mercury Drug enhances the mode of delivery of MSSD’s Bangsamoro Critical Assistance in Response to Emergency Situations (Bangsamoro CARES) Program.

Similar to MSSD’s partnerships with various hospitals across the region, the partnership with pharmacies will expedite the processing since patients can immediately receive the medicines they need.

“Dahil sa partnership sa Mercury Drug ay mas mapabilis po yong pagproseso ng mga pangangailangan ng mga pasyent. Sa halip na magtagal pa pos a opisina yong pag-proseso ng mga tseke ay makukuha na po nila agad ang mga gamot kag dala nila ang medicine request slip mula MSSD,” Jajurie said.

“Masaya kami dahil nakakatulong ang MSSD-BARMM sa mga beneficiaries na nangangailangan ng gamot. Malaki din po yong pasalamat naming dahil napili kami ng MSSD-BARMM bilang partner sa ganitong serbisyo,” Mercury Drug Branch Manager Ulep.

Patients requiring assistance for the purchase of medicine may go to MSSD’s office and submit the prescription, which must include the date of issuance of the prescription, complete name, PRC license number, and signature of the attending physician.

The patient or his/her representative shall be interviewed and assessed by MSSD’s social worker.

Once deemed qualified, a medicine request slip will be issued, which can then be brought to the pharmacy.

MSSD shall eventually expand these partnerships with other pharmacies across the Bangsamoro Region.