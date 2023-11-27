MSSD-BARMM's statement on mis-info about sustainable livelihood program

Official statement of MSSD-BARMM in misinformation about SLP-BARMM

The Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) is an initiative of the Philippine Government aimed at providing economic opportunities to marginalized communities.

This is being implemented by the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) in the Bangsamoro Region.

However, the Ministry received reports on the false claims that SLP is affiliated with certain people’s organizations and partylist groups, including Maharlikan Da’wa Humanitarian Empowerment Foundation, Inc., which are requiring membership and collecting fees.

SLP is not affiliated with these groups.

Eligibility for the program is based on the SLP New Guidelines or Memorandum Circular No. 07 Series of 2023, which outlines the specific criteria for target beneficiaries. Proper assessments for individuals are conducted before they can be qualified as SLP participants.

We encourage the public to verify information about the SLP with official government sources, such as the MSSD https://www.facebook.com/MSSDBangsamoro, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) https://www.facebook.com/dswdserves, or the Sustainable Livelihood Program - BARMM https://www.facebook.com/SLPBangsamoro.

We also urge individuals to be cautious of false information and to rely on credible sources when seeking information about the program.

You may coordinate with us through our Facebook pages or through the SLP hotline number: 0951-020-8513 for further details in relation to this matter.

Please read and share the translated versions of the official statement in Bangsamoro languages for mass dissemination at the grassroots level.