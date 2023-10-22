MSSD improves survivor-centered approach mechanism to all gender-based violence

COTABATO CITY - The enhanced version of BARMM CP-GBV Referral Pathway is officially out after members of the Working Group convened on 18 October 2023 in Bangsamoro Government Center, Cotabato City, and endorsed the pathway.

This improved mechanism employs a more efficient and survivor-centered approach in responding to all forms of gender-based violence and will expedite the reporting of CP-GBV cases to key service providers that ensure that the survivors will receive timely and non-discriminatory access to social and medical services, safety, and security, and legal support.

"The enhanced BARMM Child Protection–Gender-Based Violence Referral Pathway is a commitment of the Bangsamoro Government to the Bangsamoro people," Lyca Sarenas, Ministry of Social Services and Development's (MSSD) Chief of Staff, assured during the meeting on behalf of the Working Group Chairperson, MSSD Minister Atty. Raissa H. Jajurie.

According to Faida Ensanah, Women’s Welfare Program focal person of the MSSD, the success of the implementation of the CP-GBV Referral Pathway in BARMM requires collaborative efforts among CP-GBV actors and service providers.

“All key service providers from the government, as well as partners from development organizations, should work together in ensuring an immediate reporting of CP-GBV cases and in responding comprehensively to the needs of the victim-survivors,” Ensanah stated.

Attendees of the meeting were children and gender focal persons, and key representatives of key service providers -- Ministry of Health (MoH), Ministry of Interior and Local Government (MILG), Bangsamoro Human Rights Commission (BHRC) and Bangsamoro Women Commission (BWC), Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) of Police Regional Office - Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR), international development partners, and civil society organizations.

The referral pathway is the only multi-sectoral referral mechanism in the Bangsamoro region which ensures that CP-GBV survivors receive timely and non-discriminatory access to services and support, institutionalizing coordinated efforts among partners and service providers in responding and preventing child protection issues and gender-based violence.

The BARMM CP-GBV Working Group, led by MSSD and co-led by UNICEF and UNFPA, is set to launch the enhanced referral pathway in time for the 18-Day Campaign to End Violence Against Women and Children observance from 25 November to 12 December 2023.