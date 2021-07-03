MSSD releases P37-M worth of medical aid for indigent patients across BARMM

COTABATO CITY — Bangsamoro Government’s Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) has already released some Php37,000,000.00 worth of medical fund intended to support destitute patients across the Bangsamoro region.



Since last year, ten (10) hospitals in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) have entered into agreements with the ministry under the Bangsamoro Critical Assistance in Response to Emergency Situation (B-CARES) Program.



B-CARES covers the hospitalization expenses, medicines, and medical treatment and procedures (including laboratory, CT scan, dialysis, MRIs, anti-retroviral therapy, and chemotherapy) of the identified and validated poor and eligible beneficiaries.



On Thursday, July 01, the MSSD handed over the checks to two hospitals in North Cotabato—the Community Health Services Cooperative Hospital (COHESCO) in Midsayap and Dr. R.A.M Albutra General Hospital in Kabacan. Each hospital received Php1,000,000.00.



COHESCO Medical Director Dra. Emily Calvo-Dizor and Dr. R.A.M Albutra General Hospital-Chief Executive Officer Dr. Richard Anthony Albutra personally accepted the checks.



Dr. Dizor said that the MSSD's medical assistance will cover the expenses of indigent patients from the 63 barangays of North Cotabato, noting, "this is a very rare privilege and we are greatly honored that the MSSD chose us to be one of their partners in their humanitarian endeavor. "



Meanwhile, Special Geographic Area (SGA) Administrator Mohammad ‘Kelly' Antao thanked the Bangsamoro Government and MSSD for assisting the residents of North Cotabato.



“Napakalaking tulong ito dahil hindi pa nangyayari sa kasaysayan ng mga Bangsamoro sa 63 barangays ang ganitong tulong, kaya nagpapasalamat kami kay Chief Minister at Minister Jajurie na binigyan nila ng tugon ang pangangailang ng ating mga kababayan dito,” said Antao.



MSSD Minister Atty. Raissa Jajurie emphasized that this initiative aims to cater individuals and families in the region who are experiencing crisis.



“Sa ngayon nakipag-partner din ang MSSD sa mga services providers tulad ng hospitals at mga pharmacies para deretso at mapapabilis yung pagproseso ng application hanggang sa delivery ng services,” Jajurie said.



“Ang usual na agreement natin sa mga partner hospitals ay isang taon pero in the course of the year kung naubusan ng pondo—ibig sabihin nagamit na iyong naibigay sa kanila upon liquidation—ay magre-replenish ulit tayo,” she added.



Here is the breakdown of Php37-M medical funds under the B-CARES Program of MSSD:

HOSPITAL AMOUNT Cotabato Regional Medical Center in Cotabato City Php10,000,000.00 Amai PakPak Medical Center in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur Php10,000,000.00 Datu Halun Sakilan Memorial Hospital in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi Php5,000,000.00 Sulu Provincial Hospital in Jolo, Sulu Php3,000,000.00 Pangutaran District Hospital in Pangutaran, Sulu Php1,000,000.00 Basilan General Hospital in Isabela, Basilan Php2,000,000.00 Cotabato Sanitarium Hospital in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao Php2,000,000.00 Maguindanao Provincial Hospital in Maguindanao. Php2,000,000.00 Community Health Services Cooperative Hospital (COHESCO) in Midsayap, North Cotabato

Php1,000,000.00 Dr. R.A.M Albutra General Hospital in Kabacan, North Cotabato Php1,000,000.00

Minister Jajurie further said that the B-CARES program will broaden its coverage in the region in the following months. (Bangsamoro Information Office)